Luxury cruise liner Ocean Odyssey calls on Colombo Port

The luxury cruise liner ‘Ocean Odyssey’, carrying 108 high-end passengers from the United States, reached the Colombo Port on Sunday (18).

The cruise ship is scheduled to set off for Trincomalee tomorrow (19). The passengers of Ocean Odyssey will travel the country before boarding the cruise ship December 21 at the Trincomalee Harbour, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation said.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva also participated in the ceremony organised at the port to welcome the passengers of the cruise ship.

The 2022-built MS Ocean Odyssey cruise ship is an ice-strengthened (polar class 1A / PC6) expedition vessel inaugurated in February 2022.

The vessel is owned by SunStone Ships Inc (USA) and operated under charter by Vantage Cruise Line – subsidiary and brand owned by Vantage Travel Service Inc (brand name “Vantage Deluxe World Travel”).

On November 29, the super luxury passenger cruise ship "Mein Schiff 5" had arrived at the Colombo Port with 2,000 tourists on board.