Luxury cruise liner Ocean Odyssey calls on Colombo Port

December 18, 2022   05:47 pm

The luxury cruise liner ‘Ocean Odyssey’, carrying 108 high-end passengers from the United States, reached the Colombo Port on Sunday (18).

The cruise ship is scheduled to set off for Trincomalee tomorrow (19). The passengers of Ocean Odyssey will travel the country before boarding the cruise ship December 21 at the Trincomalee Harbour, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation said. 

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva also participated in the ceremony organised at the port to welcome the passengers of the cruise ship. 

The 2022-built MS Ocean Odyssey cruise ship is an ice-strengthened (polar class 1A / PC6) expedition vessel inaugurated in February 2022. 

The vessel is owned by SunStone Ships Inc (USA) and operated under charter by Vantage Cruise Line – subsidiary and brand owned by Vantage Travel Service Inc (brand name “Vantage Deluxe World Travel”).

On November 29, the super luxury passenger cruise ship "Mein Schiff 5" had arrived at the Colombo Port with 2,000 tourists on board.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

2022 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination commences across the country

2022 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination commences across the country

SJB general secretary on the 'turning point' of Sri Lanka's election history

SJB general secretary on the 'turning point' of Sri Lanka's election history

LPL 2022: Kandy Falcons secures easy win over Colombo Stars

LPL 2022: Kandy Falcons secures easy win over Colombo Stars

Five including woman arrested with sharp weapons and petrol bomb in vehicle

Five including woman arrested with sharp weapons and petrol bomb in vehicle

PM hands over President's special request to Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros

PM hands over President's special request to Malwatu and Asgiri Mahanayake Theros

Soaring prices of spare parts pushing bicycle repair shops out of business

Soaring prices of spare parts pushing bicycle repair shops out of business