Officials dispatched to investigate Ehatuwewa scholarship exam incident

A team of officials have been sent to investigate the inconvenience faced by a group of students of a school in the Ehetuwewa area during the Grade 5 scholarship examination held yesterday (Dec. 18) the Commissioner General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner General further mentioned that the results of the Grade 05 scholarship examination will be given within one and a half to two months.

“The scholarship examination was successfully conducted by coordinating the conduct of examinations all over the country. We will commence the evaluation of the answer sheets immediately. We are trying to deliver the results in the shortest possible time.”

Commissioner General Dharmasena also emphasized that currently, preparations are underway to conduct the Advanced Level Examination on January 23.

“So, in the near future, the main aim is to complete the A/L exam. At the same time, we are starting to make arrangements for the Ordinary Level Examination which will be held in May”, he added.