One person shot dead in Hanwella

One person shot dead in Hanwella

December 19, 2022   10:05 am

A person has been shot dead by an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle, in the crossroad area of Hanwella Police Division last night (Dec. 18), the police said.

The Police Media Division stated that the deceased individual has been identified to be a 46-year-old father of three and he is a restaurant owner.

The incident had been recorded on a CCTV camera installed in a shop nearby. 

It is reported that the shooting has taken place at around 10.00 p.m. last night, when the restaurant was about to close, according to police.

The victim has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Padukka Hospital in critical condition.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been uncovered, while investigations are underway in search of the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka needs credible Chinese assurance to move forward - Harsha de Silva (English)

Sri Lanka needs credible Chinese assurance to move forward - Harsha de Silva (English)

Sri Lanka needs credible Chinese assurance to move forward - Harsha de Silva (English)

Trawler with ice and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn brought to Colombo Harbour (English)

Trawler with ice and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn brought to Colombo Harbour (English)

X-press Pearl compensation: Assessment report to be submitted in January (English)

X-press Pearl compensation: Assessment report to be submitted in January (English)

Businessman Dinesh Schaffter laid to rest as CID continue probe into shocking murder (English)

Businessman Dinesh Schaffter laid to rest as CID continue probe into shocking murder (English)

President pays final respects to murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter (English)

President pays final respects to murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter (English)

Trawler with 'ice' and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn and suspects brought to Colombo Harbour

Trawler with 'ice' and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn and suspects brought to Colombo Harbour

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.18

President pays final respects to murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter

President pays final respects to murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter