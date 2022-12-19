One person shot dead in Hanwella

A person has been shot dead by an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle, in the crossroad area of Hanwella Police Division last night (Dec. 18), the police said.

The Police Media Division stated that the deceased individual has been identified to be a 46-year-old father of three and he is a restaurant owner.

The incident had been recorded on a CCTV camera installed in a shop nearby.

It is reported that the shooting has taken place at around 10.00 p.m. last night, when the restaurant was about to close, according to police.

The victim has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Padukka Hospital in critical condition.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been uncovered, while investigations are underway in search of the suspects.