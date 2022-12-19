Peradeniya University lecturers trade union action called off

Peradeniya University lecturers trade union action called off

December 19, 2022   10:37 am

The strike announced by the Peradeniya Arts Faculty Teachers’ Association (PAFTA) will end today (Dec. 19).

Accordingly, the teaching activities at the university will be conducted as usual from today, the PAFTA said.

The PAFTA staged a five-day strike from December 14 to 18 observing a complete boycott of all work, including all exam-related activities, citing that they no longer feel safe on the university premises, following the incident of a group of students attacking the former Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Athula Senaratne at his official residence.

Thus, the PAFTA had noted that this strike would be the first step towards refraining students from taking the law into their own hands, and ensuring that the protection of students, staff and university property remains a priority of the relevant administrations.

Meanwhile, nearly 12 university students have been arrested so far regarding the incident of assaulting the former VC.

