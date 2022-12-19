Price of equipment used by disabled persons not increased due to tax policy  Minister

State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that, statements that the price of equipment used by disabled people has increased by 400 percent are completely false.

The State Minister pointed out that the prices of goods used by disabled people have not increased under the new tax policy.



“Statements that the prices of the equipment used by disabled people will increase by 400% due to the government’s new tax policies and therefore the life expectancy of those people will decrease to 50 years are completely false. We do not charge VAT or Customs duty or any other tax on any materials used by disabled people”, the state minister said.