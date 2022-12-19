Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks

Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks

December 19, 2022   12:13 pm

Thailand’s military deployed warships and helicopters on Monday to try to locate 33 marines missing after a corvette sank overnight in choppy waters in the Gulf of Thailand, the navy said.

Three navy vessels and two helicopters were sent to find the missing off Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of Bangkok, after the HTMS Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight about 20 nautical miles off the coast.

An overnight rescue mission in bad weather secured 73 of the 106 people aboard, the navy said, with the remaining 33 forced to abandon ship.

The navy posted images and video footage on its Twitter account showing a group of personnel in orange vests in a black inflatable raft moving away from a ship in darkness as waves swelled around it. It was not immediately clear how many rafts had been deployed.

The Sukhothai, a U.S.-built corvette in use since 1987, was hit by strong waves on Sunday, forcing it to tilt to one side before becoming flooded with seawater, navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Monthardpalin said.

A picture shared by the navy showed the grey vessel flipped over onto its side, while another image on a scanner screen showed the bow of the ship and a gun turret poking out above the waterline as it went down.

Source - Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka needs credible Chinese assurance to move forward - Harsha de Silva (English)

Sri Lanka needs credible Chinese assurance to move forward - Harsha de Silva (English)

Trawler with ice and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn brought to Colombo Harbour (English)

Trawler with ice and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn brought to Colombo Harbour (English)

X-press Pearl compensation: Assessment report to be submitted in January (English)

X-press Pearl compensation: Assessment report to be submitted in January (English)

Businessman Dinesh Schaffter laid to rest as CID continue probe into shocking murder (English)

Businessman Dinesh Schaffter laid to rest as CID continue probe into shocking murder (English)

President pays final respects to murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter (English)

President pays final respects to murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter (English)

Trawler with 'ice' and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn and suspects brought to Colombo Harbour

Trawler with 'ice' and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn and suspects brought to Colombo Harbour

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.18