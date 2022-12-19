Person arrested after torching his own house

Pallama Police have arrested a person who is said to have torched the house in which he was residing in, following a dispute with his wife.

The arrested individual is a resident of the Kalukele area of Pallama.

The person had set fire to the house at around 5.00 p.m. yesterday (Dec. 18), and the local residents had managed to extinguish the fire.

No one has been injured due to the fire, however the furniture and other items inside the house have been burnt and destroyed by the flames, police said.