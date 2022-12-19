India, Sri Lanka to launch passenger ferry service next month

December 19, 2022   01:52 pm

A passenger ferry service is slated to commence from next month between India and Sri Lanka. 

The ferry service will connect the Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna district and Puducherry in Tamil Nadu. 

Sri Lanka’s Ports and Shipping Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that the Indian government had extended consent for the service. 

The passenger ferry service is likely to boost the tourism sector as well as strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries. The service is being started in view of several demands to improve connectivity. 

Sri Lanka’s Ports and Shipping Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that services will also be started from Southern India to Trincomalee and Colombo in Sri Lanka. 

The minister has asked the officials to develop infrastructure related to customs, immigration and emigration, and other facilities at the Sri Lankan ports. 

The vessels under the new service will carry 300 to 400 passengers on a trip that would take about three and half hours.

--Agencies

