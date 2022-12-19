Committee on High Posts approves appointment of several diplomats to Sri Lankan missions abroad

December 19, 2022   02:39 pm

The Secretary General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of Four Ambassadors and two Permanent Representatives recently (Dec. 13). 

Accordingly, approval was given for the appointment of Ms. Niroshani Manisha Dias Abeywickrama Gunasekara as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the French Republic and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNSESCO) in Paris, France. 

Furthermore, the Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Ms. Himalee Subhashini De Silva Arunatilaka as the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. 

In addition, the Committee on High Posts has also approved the appointments of Ms. Lanka Varuni Muthukumarana as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Germany, Ms. J. A. D. S Priyangika Wijegunasekara as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Mr. Sajeewa Umayanga Mendis as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. 

The Committee on High Posts has met under the Chairmanship of Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker to which Members of Parliament John Seneviratne, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Thalatha Athukorala, Vijitha Herath, Dharmalingam Siddarthan and Udaya Gammanpila were present.

