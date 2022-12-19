Activist Chirantha Amarasinghe files FR petition before Supreme Court

Civil society activist Chirantha Amarasinghe has filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing his arrest.

The Attorney General (AG), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nalin Dilruk and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Fort Police Station have been named as the respondents in the petition.

The petitioner alleges that he was engaged in reporting activities by participating in a demonstration organized by Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodithuwakku on November 28, and that the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

In addition, he claims to have received information that police are looking to arrest him in connection with the incidents that occurred on July 09.

The petitioner has requested the court to rule that his basic human rights have been violated and to issue an order preventing his arrest.