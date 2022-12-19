Activist Chirantha Amarasinghe files FR petition before Supreme Court

Activist Chirantha Amarasinghe files FR petition before Supreme Court

December 19, 2022   03:28 pm

Civil society activist Chirantha Amarasinghe has filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing his arrest.

The Attorney General (AG), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nalin Dilruk and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Fort Police Station have been named as the respondents in the petition.

The petitioner alleges that he was engaged in reporting activities by participating in a demonstration organized by Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodithuwakku on November 28, and that the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

In addition, he claims to have received information that police are looking to arrest him in connection with the incidents that occurred on July 09.

The petitioner has requested the court to rule that his basic human rights have been violated and to issue an order preventing his arrest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars | Match 19 | LPL 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars | Match 19 | LPL 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars | Match 19 | LPL 2022

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.19

Tilvin Silva on what will happen if govt attempts to postpone LG polls

Tilvin Silva on what will happen if govt attempts to postpone LG polls

Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Viharaya on student Buddhist monks behaving like the 'Taliban'

Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Viharaya on student Buddhist monks behaving like the 'Taliban'

New housing loan scheme with low interest rates to be introduced for migrant workers

New housing loan scheme with low interest rates to be introduced for migrant workers

Shop owner shot and killed by gunmen in Hanwella

Shop owner shot and killed by gunmen in Hanwella

Maze farmers demand permanent solution as Sena caterpillar continues to destroy crops

Maze farmers demand permanent solution as Sena caterpillar continues to destroy crops

Young Buddhist monk forced to consume poison?

Young Buddhist monk forced to consume poison?