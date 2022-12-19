Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today

Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today

December 19, 2022   04:43 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (19) endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill which was recently passed by a majority of votes after debate in Parliament.

Following the debate on the second reading of the bill held recently (Dec. 09) a division was called by the opposition. Accordingly, 83 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 41 votes were cast against.

A division was called for the Third Reading of the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill by the Opposition to which 79 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 36 votes were cast against.

Accordingly, this bill comes into force as Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act No. 45 of 2022 from today, the Communications Department of Parliament said.

