Presidential Secretary ready to give young officers greater role in implementation of govt development programs

Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake said that he is ready to give more opportunities to young government officers in the implementation of government development programs.

In addition, the President’s Secretary has pointed out that the government officers can have a great influence in advancing the development programs of the government and requested the government officers to give an active contribution to it.

The President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake stated this while addressing the annual meeting of the 2012 team of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service held at Kollupitiya Samudra Hotel recently, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The President’s Secretary has emphasized that President Wickremesinghe has accepted the responsibility of the country amid many challenges and is currently taking the necessary steps to create a developed country by systematically building the economy, according to the PMD.

The President’s Secretary has also appreciated the service rendered by the 2012 group towards the country’s betterment.

Its president, Suranga Ranasinghe and high-ranking government officials of the 2012 group scattered throughout the island attended the annual meeting of the 2012 group of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service held under the theme “Be the impact”, the PMD reported.