Police uncover more details on murder of Dinesh Schaffter

As part of ongoing investigations into the murder of prominent businessperson Dinesh Schaffter under mysterious circumstances, authorities have uncovered several new leads.

Following the murder of Janashakthi PLC Director, Dinesh Schafter on the December 15, the Homicide and Organised Crimes Division of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had launched an investigation in collaboration with the Borella police.

Footage from the CCTV cameras which were inspected by authorities today has established that Mr. Schaffter had travelled alone from his residence to the Borella Public Cemetery, where he was later found tied up inside his car.

Authorities have further informed that the mobile phones of Dinesh Schaffter and Brian Thomas have been handed over for forensic reports.

While investigators have already started to go through the data from the mobile phone of Dinesh Schaffter, it is reported that the examination process will take time due to the large volume of data stored.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department stated that the examination of the data from the mobile phone of Mr. Brian Thomas has still not commenced.