New Sri Lanka Navy Commander calls on the President

Newly appointed Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s Office this morning (19).

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera assumed duties as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday.

After assuming duties, the new Navy Commander traditionally met the President and presented a memento to the President.

Meanwhile, the new Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also met the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka and engaged in friendly conversation.

