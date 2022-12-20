Northeast monsoon condition gradually establishing - Met. Dept.

Northeast monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area over South Bay of Bengal is likely to move slowly West-northwestward towards the coast of Sri Lanka during next two days, according to the Meteorology Department.

Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in deep sea areas of Central and South West Bay of Bengal. Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the above sea areas.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.