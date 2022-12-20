Garbage from Sabaragamuwa University dumped at Surathali Ella

Garbage from Sabaragamuwa University dumped at Surathali Ella

December 20, 2022   09:02 am

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) says that a heap of garbage disposed from the Sabaragamuwa University has been released to a few locations including Surathali Ella and another sacred place in Ratnapura.

The chairman of CEA, Sapun S. Pathirage mentions that the owner of the garbage disposal company and the driver of the lorry were arrested, produced before the courts and they have been released on bail.

Pathirage also stated that the garbage disposal process of Sabaragamuwa University will be further investigated.

“Two lorry loads of solid waste collected in the university have been dumped near the Surathali Ella waterfall and two lorry loads on private land above the waterfall. In addition, another load has been dumped at the Tumbathenna Temple, another load at the Nanperial Estate and 7 other loads of garbage have illegally been dumped at the garbage yard of the Imbulpe Pradeshiya Sabha.”

The CEA chairman also pointed out that they paid special attention to those 07 areas and cleaned the relevant areas again, adding that Samanalawewa Police will take further legal action against the garbage disposal company.

Further, he emphasized that necessary steps will be taken to introduce new legislation regarding garbage disposal.

