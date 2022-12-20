Cabinet nod to issue Investment, Employment and CPC Resident Visas to foreigners at Port City

December 20, 2022   09:47 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the issuance of Investment, Employment and CPC Resident Visas to foreigners at the Colombo Port City, the Government Information Department (DGI) reported.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal tabled by Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles to take measures required for introducing the aforesaid categories of visa.

