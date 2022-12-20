Air quality drops in Kandy

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that a shortfall of air quality is seen around the city of Kandy.

Joining a press conference held in Colombo, Dr. Anil Jasinghe pointed out that the location of the city has directly impacted this condition.

The air quality of Kandy City has reduced, since the airflow from the sub-continent of India at this time, Dr. Jasinghe stated, adding that the air quality of the city is not usually in good condition.

“The cause for that is the localized emission. On-site emission is the formation of dust particles due to the emission of Carbon dioxide through vehicle traffic and other industries within the area”, he said.

Due to the plateau-like situation in Kandy, this situation has been aggravated, Dr. Jasinghe emphasized.

However, he also highlighted that due to the abnormal condition of the air quality due to the polluted air from India, the adverse nature observed in the atmosphere in many parts of the island recently, is still visible.

Dr. Jasinghe further expressed that the Central Environment Authority and the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) and other institutions are going to gather and bring them to one level and incorporate them, in order to make the people aware of the air quality situation continuously.

“We soon hope to make the people aware of the quality of the air on a daily basis", he said.