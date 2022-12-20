Cabinet approval granted for new CBSL draft bill

December 20, 2022   10:20 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the new Central Bank of Sri Lanka Draft Bill, the Government Information Department (DGI) said. 

Speaking at the Cabinet press briefing this morning (Dec. 20), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Draft Bill has been published in the Government Gazette on November 01, 2019, and although it was also tabled in the Parliament for approval, it has not been included in the order book.

However, he said the original draft bill has been developed by incorporating new amendments in order to make it possible to perform the activities of the CBSL more efficiently and effectively to suit the current requirements.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the bill prepared by the legal draftsman, which was presented to the Cabinet by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

