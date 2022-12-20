Shanghai schools to remain closed as COVID-19 hit major cities across China

Shanghai schools to remain closed as COVID-19 hit major cities across China

December 20, 2022   10:43 am

All primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and nurseries in Shanghai, China have been adjusted to online teaching, with offline teaching banned, starting from Monday (Dec. 19), the Chinese media reported.

The authorities have arrived at this decision since worsening COVID-19 infections hit major cities across China.

However, graduating students at junior and senior high schools can still attend their campus to attend classes in person and families with difficulties taking care of children at home can apply to schools, kindergartens or nurseries for campus study, according to Chinese media. 

Shanghai Education Commission has instructed schools to arrange online sessions for everyone else, with no timeline on how long the decision will last.

It will reportedly remain dependent on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

China last week jettisoned some of the world’s toughest anti-COVID curbs and is now experiencing a spike in infections, with fears COVID could sweep across its 1.4 billion population during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters reported on Saturday.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today (English)

Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today (English)

Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today (English)

Committee on High Posts approves appointment of several diplomats to Sri Lankan missions abroad (English)

Committee on High Posts approves appointment of several diplomats to Sri Lankan missions abroad (English)

New housing loan scheme with low interest rates to be introduced for migrant workers (English)

New housing loan scheme with low interest rates to be introduced for migrant workers (English)

India, Sri Lanka to launch passenger ferry service next month (English)

India, Sri Lanka to launch passenger ferry service next month (English)

Police hunt for killers after shocking murder of shop owner in Hanwella

Police hunt for killers after shocking murder of shop owner in Hanwella

Examinations Chief speaks out on Scholarship exam incident in Ehetuwewa

Examinations Chief speaks out on Scholarship exam incident in Ehetuwewa

Police uncover more details on murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Police uncover more details on murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.19