Shanghai schools to remain closed as COVID-19 hit major cities across China

All primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and nurseries in Shanghai, China have been adjusted to online teaching, with offline teaching banned, starting from Monday (Dec. 19), the Chinese media reported.

The authorities have arrived at this decision since worsening COVID-19 infections hit major cities across China.

However, graduating students at junior and senior high schools can still attend their campus to attend classes in person and families with difficulties taking care of children at home can apply to schools, kindergartens or nurseries for campus study, according to Chinese media.

Shanghai Education Commission has instructed schools to arrange online sessions for everyone else, with no timeline on how long the decision will last.

It will reportedly remain dependent on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

China last week jettisoned some of the world’s toughest anti-COVID curbs and is now experiencing a spike in infections, with fears COVID could sweep across its 1.4 billion population during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters reported on Saturday.

