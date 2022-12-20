Government Joint Fund receives Rs. 02 billion donation

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), together with the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (AASL) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made a donation of Rs. 02 billion to the Government’s Joint Fund.

Accordingly, SLPA contributed Rs. 01 billion, while AASL and CAA donated Rs. 500 million each.

The cheque was handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat last afternoon (19 Dec), for which several authorities, including the Minister of Shipping and Aviation Services Nimal Siripala de Silva, Secretary to the Ministry K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena, Chairman of Sri Lanka Authority Keith D. Bernard, AASL Chairman Major General G.A. Chandrasiri (Rtd), CAA Director General P.A. Jayakantha attended.