Buddhist & Pali University to reopen under new conditions

The Buddhist & Pali University is expected to be reopened subject to several new amendments, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated.

Addressing this morning’s (20 Dec) Cabinet briefing, Gunawardena assured that the University, which was recently closed until further notice, will be reopened under various new amendments and conditions.

The revised conditions will be reached with the full participation of all the Mahanayaka Theros and other religious leaders, he added.

The Buddhist & Pali University was temporarily closed yesterday (19 Dec), days after alleged ragging incidents at the university came to light in an exposé made by Ada Derana’s investigative program ‘Ukussa’.

The secretary of the students’ federation of the university, Ven. Thalawe Dhammika Thero, and two other students, were also recently arrested over two separate incidents, and have both been remanded till 27 December.