Buddhist & Pali University to reopen under new conditions

Buddhist & Pali University to reopen under new conditions

December 20, 2022   12:01 pm

The Buddhist & Pali University is expected to be reopened subject to several new amendments, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated.

Addressing this morning’s (20 Dec) Cabinet briefing, Gunawardena assured that the University, which was recently closed until further notice, will be reopened under various new amendments and conditions.

The revised conditions will be reached with the full participation of all the Mahanayaka Theros and other religious leaders, he added. 

The Buddhist & Pali University was temporarily closed yesterday (19 Dec), days after alleged ragging incidents at the university came to light in an exposé made by Ada Derana’s investigative program ‘Ukussa’.

The secretary of the students’ federation of the university, Ven. Thalawe Dhammika Thero, and two other students, were also recently arrested over two separate incidents, and have both been remanded till 27 December.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nine Sri Lankans including underworld figures arrested refugee camp in India ඉන්දියාවේ දී කොටු වූ මෙරට පාතාලයෝ...

Nine Sri Lankans including underworld figures arrested refugee camp in India ඉන්දියාවේ දී කොටු වූ මෙරට පාතාලයෝ...

Nine Sri Lankans including underworld figures arrested refugee camp in India ඉන්දියාවේ දී කොටු වූ මෙරට පාතාලයෝ...

Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today (English)

Inland Revenue Amendment Act comes into force from today (English)

Committee on High Posts approves appointment of several diplomats to Sri Lankan missions abroad (English)

Committee on High Posts approves appointment of several diplomats to Sri Lankan missions abroad (English)

New housing loan scheme with low interest rates to be introduced for migrant workers (English)

New housing loan scheme with low interest rates to be introduced for migrant workers (English)

India, Sri Lanka to launch passenger ferry service next month (English)

India, Sri Lanka to launch passenger ferry service next month (English)

Police hunt for killers after shocking murder of shop owner in Hanwella

Police hunt for killers after shocking murder of shop owner in Hanwella

Examinations Chief speaks out on Scholarship exam incident in Ehetuwewa

Examinations Chief speaks out on Scholarship exam incident in Ehetuwewa

Police uncover more details on murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Police uncover more details on murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter