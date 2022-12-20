Sri Lanka receives final batch of 10,000 MT rice donation from China

December 20, 2022   01:24 pm

The final tranche of the rice donation provided to Sri Lanka by China has arrived in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, a consignment of 1,000 MT of rice reached the Colombo Port on Monday (Dec 19), the Chinese Embassy said in a tweet.

This brings the total amount of rice donations delivered to Sri Lanka by China to 10,000 MT (10 million kilograms).

China delivered the first batch of this rice donation on June 28 this year, as Sri Lanka was grappling with the economic crisis. Over the span of past six months, China has delivered a total of 12 batches of rice to Sri Lanka.

These rice donations are utilized to support the nutrition of more than 1 million students in 7,900 schools across the island.

