Inland Revenue Amendment Act to come into force from January

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill which was recently passed in Parliament will be effective from 01 January 2023.

Although it was previously decided that the Bill was to come into effect yesterday (19 Dec), the revision was announced by the Communications Department of the Parliament announced a short while ago.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill yesterday, after it was passed in Parliament with a majority of votes.

Following the recent debate on the second reading of the Bill, a division was called by the opposition. Accordingly, 83 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 41 votes were cast against.

A division was called for the Third Reading of the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill by the Opposition to which 79 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 36 votes were cast against.