Accepting of applications for the scholarship award program by the President’s Fund for students affected by financial difficulties who have successfully completed the G.C.E. O/L examination in 2021 and will be sitting for the G.C.E. A/L examinations in 2024 will end on December 23.

Issuing a press release in this regard, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said that duly completed applications obtained from the school principals should be submitted to the respective school principals on or before 23rd December 2022.

The Grama Niladhari Officer is required to recommend the income status of the applicants’ families. The application forms will be handed over to the President’s office through the zonal education offices.

However, due to the lack of understanding of the application submission process, a large number of applications were directly sent to the President’s Fund, the PMD said, urging all scholarship candidates to hand over the application forms to the respective principals instead, in order to facilitate the scholarship awarding process without delay.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the monthly income of the applicant’s family should not exceed Rs. 75,000 and the applicant should be a student of a government school or in a private school that does not charge fees.

The applicant should be a student who has completed the G.C.E. O/L examination for the first time in 2021 and should be fully qualified to follow the G.E.C. A/L examination in 2024.

The number of scholarships per educational zone is 30, and the selected scholarship winners will receive a bursary of Rs. 5,000.00 each for a maximum period of 24 months.