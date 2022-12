The Department of Railways states that the Anuradhapura – Vavuniya railway line will remain closed for a period of 05 months from January 05, 2023.

Accordingly, the train schedule for the Anuradhapura – Vavuniya railway line has been revised, the railway department said.

Accordingly, the “Yalrani” train running from Kankesanturai to Murikandy will be limited to Vavuniya during the period, according to the department.