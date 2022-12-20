Social activist Oshala Herath has filed a complaint at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) seeking an investigation into the issuance of a diplomatic passport to State Minister Diana Gamage by the Department of Immigration and Emigration today (Dec. 20).

Mr. Herath alleges that issuing a diplomatic passport to State Minister Diana Gamage is against the Immigration and Emigration Act, since she has British citizenship.

Thus, the complainant claims that it is an abuse of power and requests an investigation regarding the matter.