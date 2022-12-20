Commonwealth bronze winner Nethmi Ahinsa gifted house by Manusath Derana

Sri Lankan wrestler Nethmi Ahinsa Poruthotage, who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham was presented with a house in Wepalla, Kurunegala, by “Manusath Derana,” the CSR initiative of TV Derana.

Earlier this year, Nethmi won a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Sri Lankan to win a medal in wrestling at the Games.

This was, however, the fourth medal by Sri Lanka’s contingent at the Games.

Following her win, “Manusath Derana” agreed not only to build Nethmi a new house, but also to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 50,000 for her sports activities and nutritional needs, as a token of gratitude for the glory she brought to the country through sports amidst the various crises Sri Lanka is currently facing.

Chairman of TV Derana, Dilith Jayaweera, under whose instructions the house was constructed, recently ceremonially presented the house to Nethmi.

Expressing her gratitude towards the initiative, Nethmi said that the support received from “Manusath Derana” was a “big boost”, adding that she intends on bagging a medal in the 2024 Olympic Games.

“Manusath Derana” is also ready to further build the training centre at which Nethmi received her training to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, despite its run-down state, after Chairman Dilith Jayaweera paid a visit to the centre in Kurunegala.