Notorious criminal figure Kanjipani Imran granted bail

Notorious criminal figure Kanjipani Imran granted bail

December 20, 2022   07:06 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Dec 20) ordered to release the notorious drug kingpin and underworld figure ‘Kanjipani Imran’ on bail.

He had been placed behind bars on remand for threatening a police officer, pursuant to the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). 

However, the police later rolled back the charges filed under the PTA and lodged new charges under the Penal Code.

When the case was taken up today, the court gave orders to release the suspect after he fulfils the bail conditions and barred him from travelling overseas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India arrests 09 Sri Lankans including underworld figures at TN refugee camp

India arrests 09 Sri Lankans including underworld figures at TN refugee camp

India arrests 09 Sri Lankans including underworld figures at TN refugee camp

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sajith vows to save the country from drug menace

Sajith vows to save the country from drug menace

Drowning foreigner rescued by a local in seas off Ambalangoda

Drowning foreigner rescued by a local in seas off Ambalangoda

Masons afflicted due to drop in construction activities

Masons afflicted due to drop in construction activities

Garbage from Sabaragamuwa University dumped at Surathali Ella

Garbage from Sabaragamuwa University dumped at Surathali Ella

SLPP, UNP and other parties to form alliance for PC polls - Bandula

SLPP, UNP and other parties to form alliance for PC polls - Bandula