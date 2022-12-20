Notorious criminal figure Kanjipani Imran granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Dec 20) ordered to release the notorious drug kingpin and underworld figure ‘Kanjipani Imran’ on bail.

He had been placed behind bars on remand for threatening a police officer, pursuant to the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

However, the police later rolled back the charges filed under the PTA and lodged new charges under the Penal Code.

When the case was taken up today, the court gave orders to release the suspect after he fulfils the bail conditions and barred him from travelling overseas.