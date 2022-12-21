Lanksa Sathosa slashes prices of five essential items

December 20, 2022   11:54 pm

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of five essential food items: big onions, red lentils, canned fish (local), chilli and sprats.

The revised prices, which will be effective from tomorrow (Dec 20), are as follows:

• Big onion – Rs. 185.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 5.00)
• Red lentils – Rs. 378.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 7.00)
• Canned fish (local) – Rs. 480.00 per 425g (reduced by Rs. 10.00)
• Chili – Rs. 178.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15.00)
• Sprats – Rs. 1,100.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 50.00)

