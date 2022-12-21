Man attacks wife to death due to family dispute

A man has attacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon after an escalated argument due to a family dispute.

The murder has been committed in the Bamunakotuwa area of Dambeliyadda in Wariyapola last evening (Dec.20), the police said.

The deceased woman has been identified to be aged 55 and a resident of the same area.

The suspect who committed the murder has fled away the area, and the body is still at the scene of the crime under police security, according to police.

The magistrate’s investigation is scheduled to be carried out today, while Wariyapola Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.