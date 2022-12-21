ADB grants Rs. 8 billion for farming families in Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted Rs. 8 billion to Sri Lanka for the benefit of 1.2 million farming families, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The grant comes in response to a request made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Each family cultivating less than one hectare will receive Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000 will be provided for each family cultivating above one hectare.

According to Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, the money will be deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers from next week.