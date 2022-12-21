The Lanka Premier League 2022 will open the C and D Lower Stands of the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) for spectators to witness the knock-out stage games, free of charge, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today (Dec. 21).

As a result, beginning today, fans can enter the C&D Lower Stands through Gate 06 of the RPICS, Colombo, which will open at 1 p.m.

In a press release, the SLC further mentions that the tickets of the fans who purchased tickets before this announcement will receive an upgrade at the venue.