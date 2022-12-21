No truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts - Kanchana

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today (Dec 21) rebutted the speculations about 10-hour-long power interruptions in 2023 due to the delays in the procurement of coal for the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai.

Stressing that there is no truth to these claims, the lawmaker contradicted the recent claims made by the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU).

Ratnayake had warned that the duration of daily power interruptions will have to be extended in January, if Sri Lanka fails to procure necessary stocks of coal on time. He had stated that only 06 shipments of coal have arrived thus far, although the country is in need of 38 shipments for the next year.

Calling a media briefing today, Wijesekera revealed that he has given directives to take necessary actions against the CEBEU president, who claimed that the national grid is expected to lose a total of 300MW of electricity in the coming days due to the issues in coal procurement.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake stated that Sri Lanka has managed to procure only 06 shipments of coal thus far, although the country is in need of 38 shipments.