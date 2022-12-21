Kanchana says electricity tariffs will definitely be revised in Jan.

December 21, 2022   12:38 pm

Electricity tariffs will definitely be revised in January 2023, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera reiterated today.

A detailed report on the matter will be submitted at the first Cabinet meeting of next year scheduled for the 02nd of January, he added.

Reportedly, Wijesekera, in his capacity as the Power & Energy Minister, is taking necessary legal measures in this regard along with the Cabinet of Ministers.

