Police call on public for help in search for missing 09-year-old

The Eppawala Police are currently on the lookout for a male suspect over the kidnapping of a nine-year-old child in Kiralogama, Getadiwula in the North Central Province.

Accordingly, a 45-year-old male, employed as an electrician in the area is the main suspect in the kidnapping of nine-year-old P. K. Deneth Premasundara, as per a complaint lodged by the boy’s parents.

The child, although reported missing at around 08:30 p.m. on Monday night (19 Dec), is believed to be in the custody of the suspect based on information received by the Police.

The suspect had reportedly stayed over at his brother’s house in Naula, and left early last morning (20 Dec) with the child.

He had befriended the child over their shared interest in electrical work, and had taught the child various things in this regard, the boy’s mother said.

She added that he often visited their house, and even took the child to school and other tuition classes, as he had said his wife and children had died in a bomb, therefore they never suspected him.

The three-wheeler used by the suspect, registered under the plate YI- 1752 was also found near the child’s residence.

Police have urged any person with information regarding the matter to contact the Eppawala Police Station on 025-224-9122, or the nearest Police Station.