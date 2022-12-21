Meat transportation permitted islandwide

As the Department of Animal Production & Health confirmed that recent livestock deaths in Northern and Eastern provinces were not caused by any epidemic, meat transportation is now permitted islandwide, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Earlier this month, a total of 691 cattle and 296 goats died within the Northern Province while 555 cattle and 108 goats died in the Eastern Province.

Following an investigation carried out by the Animal Production and Health Department in Peradeniya, however, the mass deaths were attributed to the inclement weather and the shock caused due to the sudden cold.