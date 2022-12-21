NCPI-based inflation drops to 65% in November

December 21, 2022   03:39 pm

Headline inflation of Sri Lanka, as measured by the year-on-year (y-o-y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) has dropped to 65% in November 2022 from 70.6% in October 2022.

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, in comparison to November 2021, the reported inflation for the month of November 2022 was mainly due to the higher price levels that prevailed in both food and non-food groups.

On a monthly basis, the y-o-y inflation of the food group decreased to 69.8% in November 2022 from 80.9% in October 2022 while the y-o-y inflation of the non-food group also dropped to 60.4% in November 022 from 61.3% in October 2022.

According to the department, on a y-o-y basis, the contribution of food commodities to inflation was 33.94% in November 2022 compared to the month of November 2021.

 

NCPI-based Inflation in November-2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

