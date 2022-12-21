12-hour water cut for several areas tomorrow

December 21, 2022   06:11 pm

National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announces that the water supply will be interrupted for several areas in Gampaha District tomorrow (Dec. 22).

The water supply will be interrupted for the areas of Uswetakeiyawa, Pamunugama and Taldiyawatta, according to the NWSDB.

Thereby, the water supply will be interrupted for 12 hours starting from 06.00 a.m. on December 22 and will be restored at 12.00 a.m. on December 23.

