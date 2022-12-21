SLBFE announces job opportunities in Japan

December 21, 2022   06:17 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has called for applications car seat production sewing jobs in Japan.

Issuing a notice in this regard, those eligible were requested to register for an awareness programme  in this regard, scheduled to be held on 28 December at the SLBFE Head Office in Battaramulla.

Applicants were also requested to bring their National Identity Card (NICs), school leaving certificate, G.C.E Advanced Level certificate and a completed  application form, which can be obtained via SLBFE’s website (www.slbfe.lk ).

Attached below is the relevant notice, with all the qualifications required to be eligible;

