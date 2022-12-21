SLBFE announces job opportunities in Japan

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has called for applications car seat production sewing jobs in Japan.

Issuing a notice in this regard, those eligible were requested to register for an awareness programme in this regard, scheduled to be held on 28 December at the SLBFE Head Office in Battaramulla.

Applicants were also requested to bring their National Identity Card (NICs), school leaving certificate, G.C.E Advanced Level certificate and a completed application form, which can be obtained via SLBFE’s website (www.slbfe.lk ).

Attached below is the relevant notice, with all the qualifications required to be eligible;