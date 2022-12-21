Low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression over the next two days, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening.

It is likely to move north-westward towards the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

The wind speed will increase up to 55-65 kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in the central and southwest Bay of Bengal and eastern and northern sea areas of Sri Lanka.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa, southwest Bay of Bengal (07N – 15N, 80E – 84E), until further notice.

Those who are out at the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issues by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces due to the effect of the low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.