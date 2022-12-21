Primary section term tests will not be held from next year  Minister

The Ministry of Education has decided not to hold the term tests for primary section students starting from the next academic year which will commence by the end of March, next year.



Minister of Education, Susil Premajayantha said that the students will be given exercises for each lesson and that the evaluation and assessment process will be implemented based on their score records.



The minister also emphasized that a special programme will be prepared for the students who are leaving schools in the future by making necessary changes.



Thereby, a program will be developed to provide more training or study opportunities from technical colleges or by university admission, based on the students’ talent and willingness, according to the Minister.



Minister Premajayanth assured that all syllabuses would be covered by next December by reducing holidays and conducting more lessons, and school education activities will be restored.



Necessary uniforms, textbooks and school equipment including exercise books as required will be provided on time in order to achieve that purpose, he expressed.