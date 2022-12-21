Coal shipment to arrive in January

December 21, 2022   09:50 pm

Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company, Shehan Sumanasekara, reassured today (Dec. 21) that the country will not run out of coal by December 31.

They expect the 6th vessel carrying coal to dock at the Puttalam anchorage within the first week of January 2023.

He added that the shipment had been delayed due to a derailment at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in South Africa and therefore had to be diverted to the Maputo port in Mozambique.

The chairman further stated that the company has made payments for 3 out of 6 vessels carrying coal to arrive in the country in the month of January.

In the meantime, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera reiterated today that the electricity tariffs will definitely be revised in January 2023.

A detailed report on the matter will be submitted at the first Cabinet meeting of next year scheduled for the 02nd of January, he added.

Reportedly, Wijesekera, in his capacity as the Power & Energy Minister, is taking necessary legal measures in this regard along with the Cabinet of Ministers.

