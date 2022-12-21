Invite global renewable energy organizations to Sri Lanka  Solheim

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s International Advisor on Climate Change Eric Solheim has proposed him to invite all global organizations on renewable energy for a conference to discuss Sri Lanka’s way forward in this regard and to obtain their assistance in preparing policies to achieve these targets.

He made these comments during a meeting held yesterday (Dec. 20) on climate change.

Meanwhile, President’s Local Advisor on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene stated such a conference will be beneficial for Sri Lanka and its people.

A discussion on climate change was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday under the patronage of Wijewardene and Solheim.

The discussion focused on bringing in foreign investors to Sri Lanka for climate change mitigation projects.