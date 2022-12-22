Spells of showers expected in several provinces today

The low-pressure area over South West Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression over the next two days, the Department of Meteorology says.

It is very likely to move Northwestward towards the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka in the coming days.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

As the low-pressure area over South West Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression, the wind speed will increase up to 55-65 kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in Central and South West Bay of Bengal, Eastern and Northern Sea areas of Sri Lanka.

Hence, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and Central and Southwest Bay of Bengal (07N - 15N, 80E – 84E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.