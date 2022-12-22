Gazette issued appointing District Returning Officers and Asst. Returning Officers for LG polls

Gazette issued appointing District Returning Officers and Asst. Returning Officers for LG polls

December 22, 2022   08:13 am

A Gazette notification has been issued by the Election Commission appointing District Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the Local Government elections.

The Gazette signed by the members of the Election Commission exercises the powers vested in the commission by Section 4(1) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance to appoint Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for each Administrative District.

 

Administrative District Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

