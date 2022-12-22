At least 15 injured as bus topples in Palai

December 22, 2022   09:08 am

A bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) running from Trincomalee to Mullaitivu has toppled in the Palai area, Ada Derana reporter said.

At least 15 individuals have been admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital and Kilinochchi Hospital with injuries, while two of them are in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

Police suspect that the accident had occurred due to the bus driver failing to control its high speed.

Palai Police has initiated further investigations into the incident.

 

