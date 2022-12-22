Train services disrupted on upcountry line

Train services on the upcountry railway line have been disrupted due to delays in removing the body of a person suspected to have died after being hit by a train.

The deceased person was reportedly hit by a train at around 6.30 a.m. this morning (Dec. 22) near the Pilimathalawa Railway Station.

However, train services had been disrupted as the body was not removed until around 9.00 a.m.

Thereafter, officers of Peradeniya Police have managed to remove the body from the railway track.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been ascertained as of yet.