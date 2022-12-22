Police seize illegally assembled motorcycles worth Rs. 40 million

Six motorcycles that were brought into the country through illegal means have been seized by the Gampaha Police in Henagama, Weliweriya.

The Gampaha Crimes Division conducted a raid at a garage in the area following a tip-off they had received in this regard, leading to the arrest of two persons, along with the motorcycles yesterday (21 Dec).

Accordingly, the motorcycles, valued at around Rs. 40 million, were reportedly brought into Sri Lanka in parts, and were later assembled in order to be sold illegally, Police said.

The suspects are due to be produced in court today (22 Dec).