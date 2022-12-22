Police seize illegally assembled motorcycles worth Rs. 40 million

Police seize illegally assembled motorcycles worth Rs. 40 million

December 22, 2022   12:10 pm

Six motorcycles that were brought into the country through illegal means have been seized by the Gampaha Police in Henagama, Weliweriya. 

The Gampaha Crimes Division conducted a raid at a garage in the area following a tip-off they had received in this regard, leading to the arrest of two persons, along with the motorcycles yesterday (21 Dec). 

Accordingly, the motorcycles, valued at around Rs. 40 million, were reportedly brought into Sri Lanka in parts, and were later assembled in order to be sold illegally, Police said. 

The suspects are due to be produced in court today (22 Dec).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts

ADB grants Rs. 8 billion for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka (English)

ADB grants Rs. 8 billion for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka's IMF bailout likely to be further delayed (English)

Sri Lanka's IMF bailout likely to be further delayed (English)

Disciplinary & legal action against CEBEU president over claims on 10-hour power cuts (English)

Disciplinary & legal action against CEBEU president over claims on 10-hour power cuts (English)

Focus of govt is on supporting SMEs, President Ranil says (English)

Focus of govt is on supporting SMEs, President Ranil says (English)

Minister responds to accusations of massive deforestation within forest reserve

Minister responds to accusations of massive deforestation within forest reserve

IUBF convenor questioned over collecting funds from new students and drug abuse inside Buddhist and Pali Uni.

IUBF convenor questioned over collecting funds from new students and drug abuse inside Buddhist and Pali Uni.