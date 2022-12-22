Sabry discusses tourism campaigns with Sri Lanka missions, stakeholders

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry recently met with the Heads of Sri Lanka Missions and other related stakeholders for a focused promotional campaign on tourism.

The session, chaired by Minister Sabry, focused on tourism-centric promotional campaigns that they intend on carrying out, and was attended by the Heads of Sri Lanka Missions overseas and stakeholders within the tourism industry.

Taking to Twitter, Sabry reiterated that tourism is currently one of the key catalyst’s in bringing in foreign currencies to Sri Lanka amidst the ongoing dollar crisis.

Thus, he noted that a collective effort in this regard is imperative for Sri Lanka’s economic revival.